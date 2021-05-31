BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in May

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

