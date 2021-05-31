BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $411,382.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $411,382.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

