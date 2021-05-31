Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $8.96 million and $106.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

