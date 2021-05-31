Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Up 45.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $384.10 million and $3.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

