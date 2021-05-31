Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $166,998.96 and $36,069.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

