Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3,296.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00197501 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

