Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $506.05 million and $10.82 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

