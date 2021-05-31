Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $227,081.35 and approximately $1,378.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00435151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00287620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00162307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

