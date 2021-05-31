Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $951.60 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $951.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,746,745 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

