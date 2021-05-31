Bitcoin SV Price Hits $171.52 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $841.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $171.52 or 0.00465363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,857.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01876499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00053975 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001483 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004848 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,748,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

