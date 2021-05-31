BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $486.77 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $486.77 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

