Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Financial Survey

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 292.53%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.93%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($2.05) -6.40 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 24.93 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -5.04

Black Diamond Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -25.52% Precision BioSciences -299.85% -159.67% -52.71%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; and PBCAR20A, that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and provides technology-centric solutions, Elo life systems, and Elo's technology platform solutions. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

