BlackRock Inc. Acquires 18,547 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.40% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $1,091,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $612.05 and a 200-day moving average of $591.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.