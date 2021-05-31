BlackRock Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,416,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.84% of Regency Centers worth $1,044,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

