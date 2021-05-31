BlackRock Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $1,053,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $36.62 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

