BlackRock Inc. Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.59% of Amedisys worth $1,085,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $258.37 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average is $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

