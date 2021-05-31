BlackRock Inc. Has $961.92 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of Watsco worth $961,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 122.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

WSO opened at $291.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day moving average is $252.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

