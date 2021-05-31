BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lifted by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $877.04. 13,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,018. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.