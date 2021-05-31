BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,358 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.27% of Leidos worth $989,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.