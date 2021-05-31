BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,623. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

