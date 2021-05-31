Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $1.23 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

