BLAST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. BLAST has a market capitalization of $27,560.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008313 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

