BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches Market Cap of $313,940.92

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $313,940.92 and $2,635.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

