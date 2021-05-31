Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00079266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.