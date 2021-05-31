BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCT opened at $7.04 on Monday. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BlueCity during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BlueCity by 221.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 1,114,149 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlueCity by 251.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 79,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

