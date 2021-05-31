BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NA. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.30.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$94.86. The company had a trading volume of 494,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The stock has a market cap of C$31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

