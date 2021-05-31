BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

