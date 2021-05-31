BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 9,980 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

