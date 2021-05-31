BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $16,315,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $102.23 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

