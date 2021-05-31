BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,364 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $196.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

