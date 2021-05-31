BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $351.99 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.33 and a 200-day moving average of $344.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,266. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

