BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,561 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $123.00 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

