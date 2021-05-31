Bonk (BONK) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

