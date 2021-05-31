Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 6,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,265,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,579,073.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$6,976.00.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.63. 19,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNE. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.82.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.