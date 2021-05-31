Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$26,700.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.63. 19,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.73. The company has a market cap of C$155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.00.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

