Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) vs. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Critical Analysis

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and The Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -254.67% -21.72% -6.18% The Green Organic Dutchman -856.33% -33.91% -23.85%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonterra Energy and The Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 The Green Organic Dutchman 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential downside of 27.99%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and The Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.36 -$229.09 million N/A N/A The Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 11.46 -$136.27 million N/A N/A

The Green Organic Dutchman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

