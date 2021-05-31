Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.73

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 17669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

BNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$155.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,633.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

