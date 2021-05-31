BOOM Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. BOOM has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $783,936.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,065,604 coins and its circulating supply is 779,034,871 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.