Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,821.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $42,821.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.27 or 0.00048531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

