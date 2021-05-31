Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

