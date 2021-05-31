BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $313.58 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and $1.54 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $313.58 or 0.00874029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,385 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

