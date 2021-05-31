Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $64,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

