Bounce Token (AUCTION) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Bounce Token coin can now be bought for approximately $23.09 or 0.00062903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $48.12 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

