BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $374,542.55 and $90.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

