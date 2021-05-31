BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 843,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 603,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 6,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

