Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

