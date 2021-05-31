Bread (BRD) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $400,509.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

