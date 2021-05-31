BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

