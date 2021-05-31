Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $472.33. 1,994,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,641. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.91 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.