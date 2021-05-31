Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,934,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

